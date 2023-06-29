Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA stock opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

