Comcast Holdings Corp. (CCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3576 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Comcast Trading Down 2.6 %

CCZ traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $57.00. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474. Comcast has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70.

