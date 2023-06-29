Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 1,540.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.34. 42,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,701. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $900.00.

(Free Report)

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.