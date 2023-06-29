Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE PSF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,565. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $22.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.