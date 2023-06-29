Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PSF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,565. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 82,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 175,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 46,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

