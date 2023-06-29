Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:RNP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 97,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,701. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 36,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

