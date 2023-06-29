Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:RNP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 97,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,701. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
