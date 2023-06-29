Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the May 31st total of 210,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

RQI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.47. 203,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,802. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 52.8% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 122,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

