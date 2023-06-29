Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

RQI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.52. 249,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,214. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $16.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

