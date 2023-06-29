Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

