Coerente Capital Management Sells 6,275 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coerente Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532,305 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 4.5% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,147,051. The stock has a market cap of $173.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

