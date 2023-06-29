Coerente Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coerente Capital Management increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 2.9% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,430 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after acquiring an additional 210,054 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,935,157,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

USB stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,110,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,939,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.