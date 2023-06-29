Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Codan Price Performance

Shares of CODAF stock remained flat at C$5.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.61. Codan has a 12 month low of C$2.65 and a 12 month high of C$5.30.

Codan Company Profile

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of MIMO MESH; DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

