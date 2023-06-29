Close Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 396,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,520,000. Philip Morris International makes up 1.9% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,484,250,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $97.30. The stock had a trading volume of 916,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $151.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

