Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 3,220 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $76.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,708. The company has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

