Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up approximately 2.9% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.47% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $57,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,513,000 after buying an additional 159,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,441 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,169,000 after purchasing an additional 273,441 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Bank of America increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,513 shares of company stock worth $11,327,453 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

