Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after buying an additional 1,316,516 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,221,000 after buying an additional 235,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after buying an additional 8,217,942 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of C traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.54. 9,149,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,665,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

