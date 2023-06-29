Close Asset Management Ltd Has $18.98 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 0.9% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Booking by 266,957.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 389,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 389,758 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking Trading Down 0.6 %

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

BKNG stock traded down $17.03 on Thursday, reaching $2,649.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,837. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,642.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,473.00. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85. The firm has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

