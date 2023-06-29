Close Asset Management Ltd Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,549 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $111.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,765. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.59 and a 200-day moving average of $118.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

