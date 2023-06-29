Close Asset Management Ltd Has $100.99 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,263 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 5.0% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $100,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,399,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $3.95 on Thursday, hitting $940.98. 80,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,227. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $923.68 and its 200 day moving average is $863.75. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $624.85 and a 52 week high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.