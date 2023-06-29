Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 1,780 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $193.69. 529,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,680. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $175.05 and a one year high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.78 and a 200 day moving average of $234.84.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

