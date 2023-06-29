Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,209 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,726.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,533.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.77. 1,185,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,839,980. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

