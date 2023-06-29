CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 400 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 100,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 145,458,494 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV opened at $136.70 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.92.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

