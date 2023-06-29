CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 170 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 138.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 57,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 652.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Price Performance

NPK stock opened at $72.51 on Thursday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.06 and a 1-year high of $82.59. The company has a market capitalization of $513.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $80.41 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NPK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

About National Presto Industries

(Free Report)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

