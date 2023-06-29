CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 327 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $116.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $316.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.76.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total value of $215,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $141,039,652,654.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.02.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

