CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,496,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,558 shares during the period. Alithya Group makes up about 2.2% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 6.25% of Alithya Group worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alithya Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Alithya Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,018,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 181,802 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 95,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALYA opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alithya Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.49.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

