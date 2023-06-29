CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,262 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in BCE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,737,000 after acquiring an additional 548,862 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in BCE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BCE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,811,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,110,000 after acquiring an additional 76,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $44.90 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.61.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.714 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

