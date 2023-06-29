CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $321.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.90 and a 52 week high of $326.86. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total value of $145,017.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.