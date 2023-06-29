CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 81,780 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,780 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Insider Activity

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.64%.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.