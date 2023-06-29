Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:CZBT)

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CZBT opened at $29.89 on Thursday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03.

Get Citizens Bancorp of Virginia alerts:

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.