Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:CZBT)

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CZBT opened at $29.89 on Thursday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile
