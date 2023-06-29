Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $489.09. 36,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,959. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $363.59 and a fifty-two week high of $497.70.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.