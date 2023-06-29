Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after buying an additional 114,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,955,068,000 after buying an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,066.93.

CMG traded up $15.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,116.74. 79,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,233.61 and a 1-year high of $2,139.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,034.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,732.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,346 shares of company stock worth $24,704,401 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

