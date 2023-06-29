China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2172 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from China Overseas Land & Investment’s previous dividend of $0.22.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance

Shares of China Overseas Land & Investment stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

