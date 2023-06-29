China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2172 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from China Overseas Land & Investment’s previous dividend of $0.22.
China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance
Shares of China Overseas Land & Investment stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.
China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile
