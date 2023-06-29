China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 242.0% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CICHY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 46,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $14.29.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from China Construction Bank’s previous dividend of $0.92.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.