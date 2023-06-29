Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the May 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Up 4.9 %

CSSEP stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.02%.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.