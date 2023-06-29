Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 582,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for approximately 3.4% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $67,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,382,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,457 shares in the company, valued at $37,480,728.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,980. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.81.

Shares of DXCM opened at $126.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.41 and a 12-month high of $134.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 180.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.99.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

