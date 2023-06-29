Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.3 %

ADI opened at $189.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

