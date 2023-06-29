Chicago Capital LLC Has $640,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $152.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.