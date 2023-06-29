Chicago Capital LLC Has $34.04 Million Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. BlackLine comprises about 1.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $34,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BlackLine by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $277,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $49,905.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,705 shares of company stock worth $1,077,767 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BL stock opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.87.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

