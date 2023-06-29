Chicago Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

WMT stock opened at $155.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $418.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.89 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.61 and a 200-day moving average of $146.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,590,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $237,271,590.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,590,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,046,489 shares of company stock worth $1,088,230,175. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

