Chicago Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,777,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,422 shares during the quarter. DoubleVerify comprises about 2.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 1.07% of DoubleVerify worth $53,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1,111.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DoubleVerify stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

DV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $336,251.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,409.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,220,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $336,251.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,409.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,241 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,485 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.



