Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 25,230 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at $185,478.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TNDM opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.93. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.59 million. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

