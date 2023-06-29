Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 699,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,294,000 after purchasing an additional 471,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.22. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

