Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chiba Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48.
The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.
