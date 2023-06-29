Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Holdings Cut by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,645,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168,060 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $339,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,490. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.80.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

