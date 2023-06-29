Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.67

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.67 and traded as low as C$5.35. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$5.39, with a volume of 61,457 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$463.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.34 million. Champion Iron had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 16.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.7100271 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

