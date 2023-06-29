Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.67

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.67 and traded as low as C$5.35. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$5.39, with a volume of 61,457 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.
Champion Iron Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.59.
About Champion Iron
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
