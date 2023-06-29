Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.99

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.99 and traded as high as $33.11. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.67, with a volume of 367,318 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CERE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $6,886,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 402,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $1,573,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,094.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $6,886,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 402,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,895 shares of company stock worth $11,404,940. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 28.0% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,511,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,021,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,999,000 after buying an additional 861,581 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,804,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,537,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,188,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,363,000 after buying an additional 56,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,635,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

