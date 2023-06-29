CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 285,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $60,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.40. The stock had a trading volume of 154,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,487. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

