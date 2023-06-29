CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,155 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,860 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,756,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,688,453. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

