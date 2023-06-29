CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 5,692 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $88.78. 604,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,108. The company has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.