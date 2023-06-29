CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 4,261 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UNP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.69. The company had a trading volume of 550,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,631. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.79. The stock has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.