CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 2.69% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JMUB. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of JMUB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 70,321 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.28.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

